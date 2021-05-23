LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Sunday reported 565 new COVID-19 cases and zero additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 740,189 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 13,100 Hoosiers have died from the virus since it was first reported in the state.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 4.7% on Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Sunday, 3,478,106 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 3,474,640 on Saturday. More than 200 locations are available across the state. To find a location near you, click here.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported eight new cases Sunday. In total, the county has reported 13,079 cases and 192 deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 3.9%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 2.4%, reported four new cases of the virus on Sunday. That brings the county to 7,706 total cases and 178 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a further breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, 2,588,849 Indiana residents have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 2,424,633 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To register for a vaccination appointment, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
