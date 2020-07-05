LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has confirmed 596 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 48,008 since the pandemic began.
Six more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, ISDH said, bringing the total number of confirmed virus-related deaths in Indiana to 2,500.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in a news release.
To date, 521,722 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 512,288 on Saturday.
Marion County has the most total cases with at least 11,624, followed by Lake County with at least 5,146 total cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has at least 651 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has at least 379.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Nationwide, 2,852,807 people have been infected with COVID-19, and 129,718 have died after testing positive, according to Johns Hopkins University.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
To reduce the risk of spreading the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover their mouth and nose with a cloth cover when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor their health
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.