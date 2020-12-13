LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 6,025 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 37 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Sunday's report brings the Hoosier State to 425,434 total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 6,400 Indiana residents have died from the virus.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, fell from 13.3% on Saturday to 12.8 % on Sunday, according to the health department.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 106 new cases for a total of 6822 infections and 92 virus-related deaths. The county has a seven-day positivity rate of 13.7%, according to ISDH.
With a seven-day positivity rate of 10.7%, Floyd County reported 57 new cases for 4,204 total infections and 82 deaths.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab.
