LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 6,558 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 53 more virus-related deaths.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 464,354 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 7,000 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
To date, 2,523,679 COVID-19 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,505,094 on Saturday. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 12.2% as of Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 105 new cases on Saturday for a total of 7,454 confirmed cases and 103 virus-related deaths. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 13.5%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 11%, reported 46 new cases of the virus, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 4,586, and 86 deaths.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
