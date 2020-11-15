LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 6,844 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 22 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
Sunday's update brings the Hoosier State to at least 251,597 total infections and 4,660 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
According to the health department, 2,168 people were confirmed to be hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 4,263 total confirmed cases (117 new) and 73 total deaths (one new). Floyd County has 2,637 total confirmed cases (42 new) and 75 total deaths (one new) related to the respiratory virus. For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
As of Sunday, 1,938,289 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,917,951 on Saturday. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
