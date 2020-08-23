LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in Indiana reported 618 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 85,932 since March.
As of Sunday, the Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 7.4%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). The state's total positivity rate is currently 8.8%.
ISDH said two more people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths related to the respiratory disease in the state to 3,003.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in a news release.
As of Sunday, more than 41% of intensive care unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 977,802 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 969,646 on Saturday. Statewide, more than 1.2 million tests have been administered.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,567 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 979, according to ISDH.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
