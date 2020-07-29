LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 630 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 64,299.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said eight more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,733. To date, 724,238 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 716,809 on Tuesday. Indiana is at 8.9% positivity rate.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 967 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 618.
The ISDH said as of Wednesday, more than 43% of ICU beds and nearly 85% of ventilators are available in hospitals across the state.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
