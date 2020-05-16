LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The state of Indiana reported 656 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 27,280.
The Indiana State Health Department (ISDH) said 46 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,596. To date, 171,358 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 165,448 reported Friday.
Marion County reported the most new cases with 164, followed by Floyd County with 41 new cases for a total of at least 297.
Clark County has reported at least 400 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
