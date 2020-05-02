LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Health Department on Saturday announced 676 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The update brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 19,295.
The state also announced 53 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,115 deaths from the respiratory virus.
"While the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to increase, hospitals are reporting that intensive care beds and ventilator capacity remain steady," the health department said in a news release. "As of Saturday, 42.4% of ICU beds statewide were available, while 80.5 percent of ventilators were available."
To date, the health department says 104,141 tests have been reported to the department, which is up from 99,639 on Friday.
Marion County had the most new cases on Saturday with 234, followed by Lake County with 65, which includes total results from East Chicago and Gary, Indiana, which the health department says has their own health departments.
Twelve additional cases were announced in Clark County, where the total number of cases is 329 with 16 deaths, while 19 new positive cases were reported in Floyd County where the total number of cases is 200, with 17 deaths.
Saturday's updated numbers come after the state reported its second-highest number of COVID-19 cases on Friday, announcing 815 infections diagnosed between April 16 and Thursday, April 30. That was the most since 952 were reported Monday.
Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled a gradual, five-stage plan to restart businesses and services shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic and allow increasingly larger social gatherings starting as early as Monday.
Holcomb's phased approach would let certain sectors resume operations at reduced capacity, easing restrictions every few weeks – on May 24, June 14 and July 4. After the Fourth of July, Indiana would resemble what Holcomb has called the "new normal." For a full breakdown of the governor's plan to reopen the state, click here.
For a full breakdown of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana by county, click here.
