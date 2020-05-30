LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 693 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 34,211.
The Indiana State Health Department said 167 people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,958. To date, 256,395 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 248,713 on Friday.
"Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady," the health department said. As of Saturday, "nearly 40 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators were available."
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 497 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 318.
