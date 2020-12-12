LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 7,542 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 85 more virus-related deaths.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 419,563 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
The health department said 6,458 Hoosiers have died from the virus. To date, 2,406,388 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,387,500 on Friday.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 13.3% as of Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 134 new cases on Saturday for a total of 6,717 confirmed cases and 92 virus-related deaths. According to the health department, Clark County's seven-day positivity rate is currently 14.3%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 11.4%, reported 65 new cases of the virus, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 4,147, and 82 deaths, one of which was reported on Saturday.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
