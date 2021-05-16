LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Sunday reported 754 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 735,462 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 13,000 Hoosiers have died from the virus since it was first reported in the state.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 5% on Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Sunday, 3,454,232 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 3,448,804 on Saturday. More than 200 locations are available across the state. To find a location near you, click here.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported six new cases Sunday and one more death in which the virus was a contributing factor. In total, the county has reported 13,032 cases and 192 deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 4.5%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 2.9%, reported four new cases of the virus on Sunday. That brings the county to 7,686 total cases and 178 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a further breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, 2,508,774 Indiana residents have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 2,299,256 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
