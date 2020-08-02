LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 784 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 67,857.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said four more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,775.
To date, 768,738 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 758,606 on Saturday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,075 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 684.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
