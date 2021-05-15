LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Saturday reported 798 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 734,736 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 13,000 Hoosiers have died from the virus since it was first reported in the state.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 5.1% on Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Saturday, 3,448,804 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 3,441,717. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 11 new cases Saturday. In total, the county has reported 13,026 cases and 191 deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 4.7%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 2.8%, reported five new cases of the virus on Saturday. That brings the county to 7,682 total cases and 178 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a further breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, 2,495,691 Indiana residents have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 2,282,103 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.