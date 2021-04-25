LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Sunday reported 832 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 714,786 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 12,800 Hoosiers have died from the virus since it was first reported in the state.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 4.8% on Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Sunday, 3,361,013 unique tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 3,357,565 on Saturday. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported six new cases Sunday. In total, the county has reported 12,763 cases and 191 virus-related deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 3.9%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 3.2%, reported three new cases of the virus on Saturday. That brings the county to 7,585 total cases and 176 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a further breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, 2,284,216 Indiana residents have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 1,730,577 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
