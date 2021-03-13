LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Saturday reported 878 new COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 671,859 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 12,400 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 3% on Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Saturday, 3,177,730 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 3,172,282 on Friday. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 27 new cases Saturday and one virus-related death. In total, the county has reported 12,187 cases and 183 deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 5.5%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 4.2%, reported four new cases of the virus on Saturday and one more death. That brings the county to 7,288 total cases and 175 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a further breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, 1,256,381 Indiana residents have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 816,080 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
