LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Saturday reported 897 new COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 660,942 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 12,100 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 3.9% on Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Saturday, 3,112,174 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 3,106,426 on Friday. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 17 new cases Saturday. In total, the county has reported 11,928 cases and 180 deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 6.7%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 5.4%, reported nine new cases of the virus on Saturday alongside two more deaths in which it was a contributing factor. That brings the county to 7,189 total cases and 169 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a further breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, 981,769 Indiana residents have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 552,241 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
