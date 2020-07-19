LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 927 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 56,571 since the pandemic began.
The Indiana State Health Department (ISHD) said two more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in Indiana to 2,629.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in a news release.
According to ISDH, nearly 36% of beds in the state's intensive care units are available, and nearly 83% of ventilators are accessible statewide.
To date, 626,880 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 614,455 on Saturday.
Marion County has the most total cases with 12,750, followed by Lake County with 6,145 total cases, the health department said.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 773 total confirmed cases out of 9,087 individuals tested, and Floyd County has 479 total cases out of 6,479 tests processed, according to ISHD.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state
