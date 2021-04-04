LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Sunday reported 952 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 690,910 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 12,600 Hoosiers have died from the virus since it was first reported in the state.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 4.1% on Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Sunday, 3,277,052 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 3,272,565 on Saturday. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 18 new cases Sunday. In total, the county has reported 12,492 cases and 188 deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 4.2%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 4.2%, reported six new cases of the virus on Sunday. That brings the county to 7,456 total cases and 174 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a further breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, 1,766,467 Indiana residents have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 1,241,513 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
