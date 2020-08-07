LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana on Friday reported its highest one-day number of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.
The state numbers released on Aug. 7 report 1,253 new coronavirus cases. That's about 200 more cases than the state reported on Thursday.
In total, 72,254 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus. Ten new deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,821.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov, and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
