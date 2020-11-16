LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials say more than 5,000 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19,
The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 5,218 cases were diagnosed through statewide testing, which brings the number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus to 256,744.
Another 26 people have died from complications from the virus bringing the death toll in Indiana to 4,686, since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Indiana's seven-day positive rate for the week ending Nov. 9 is at 11.7%. The seven-day positivity rate in Floyd County is 9.23%, Clark County is 11.03% and Scott County is 8.3%.
To find testing sites around the Indiana, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.