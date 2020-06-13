LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 432 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 39,543.
The Indiana State Department of Health also said 17 more people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,231.
Another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, according to the release.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days," the department said in a news release.
According to the ISDH, to date, 340,637 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 335,180 on Friday. To find a testing location near you, click here.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, click here.
