LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Terry Goodin, a member of Indiana's House of Representatives and the superintendent of Crothersville Community Schools Superintendent, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Goodin, a Democrat who represents portions of Clark, Jefferson and Scott counties, said he was alerted last week that someone with whom he possibly had contact had tested positive for the virus. He received a test and found out he tested positive Monday.
Goodin said he has serious flu-like symptoms, a terrible headache and a raspy throat.
Crothersville Community Schools started in-person instruction Aug. 6, but Goodin said he didn't have contact with teachers or students.
Goodin said he plans to isolate until his doctor gives him the all-clear.
