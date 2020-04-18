LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is now home to a temporary food distribution center as the Hoosier State continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Midwest Food Bank needed help giving out a half million meals to families affected by the outbreak, and stadium operators opened Lucas Oil's doors to help the group.
Members of the Salvation Army and National Guard pitched in to help pack up all the food.
"The urgency and the challenge that we're facing right now with COVID-19 is that supply lines are not what they used to be," said Lt. Vinal Lee, with Salvation Army Indianapolis. "People aren't able to get the resources that they're used to and you have families who, for the first time in their life, are experiencing life without a paycheck."
The group of volunteers packed about 6500 boxes of food Friday.
