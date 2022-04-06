LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For many, eating tasty, quality food is one of the more enjoyable aspects of life. But what happens when food no longer smells or tastes like it should?
One Louisville woman said that's exactly her dilemma after her recovery from COVID-19 didn't go as planned, and now she's making major life -- and food -- changes.
Meghan Smith said she has learned a lot over the past year about masking flavors, and figuring out what foods she does and doesn't like anymore.
"I love pickled red onions. I think the vinegar is a flavor I can tolerate," she said.
Smith tested positive for COVID-19 in Jan. 2021. It was a mild case that lasted just a few days, but her sense of taste and smell disappeared for about a month. When those senses returned, Smith said certain things no longer smelled like they used to.
"At work the other day, I walked past the cafeteria and it smells the same as the dirty linen closet," she said.
Specifically, there are some foods she used to eat that she can't stand anymore: eggs, chocolate and meat.
"It's indescribable," Smith said. "I've seen it online as the 'COVID smell' because it isn't like anything I've ever smelled before. Like I said, it's similar to a feces, body excretion smell, but not quite."
Dr. Kevin Potts, an associate professor at the UofL School of Medicine, said patients like Smith aren't alone. He said Smith and many like her are suffering from a smell disorder called parosmia, in which certain smells are distorted. He said it's caused by damage to nerve fibers in the nose, that could be caused by anything from a head injury, bad sinus conditions, or most commonly, upper respiratory infections.
"We all know that COVID-19 has been a very common source of this condition," he said.
Dr. Potts said parosmia was around before the pandemic, but since it began, he has seen a sharp increase in the number of cases.
While some patients find it to be a mere annoyance, he said others struggle to maintain a healthy diet.
"In patients that I've seen, they can't tolerate eating because of the smell that's induced by whatever they're eating," he said.
Potts added that most patients recover within a few months, but patients like Smith, who is coming up on a year of struggling with the condition, are learning to deal with it as best they can.
"I've tried to make a majority of my changes through lifestyle changes and finding what I like -- what I can tolerate sometimes -- and taking it day by day."
Potts said any treatments are experimental, but nasal sprays and aromatherapy are some options patients are trying.
