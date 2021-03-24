LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana lab is helping keep the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament coronavirus free.
Athletes, coaches and game officials are tested for COVID-19 every day, and workers at IU Health's Pathology Lab are working around the clock to process those tests.
The results determine whether teams stay and play or go home. Lab workers say there's a sense of pressure to deliver in order to keep the tournament safe.
"It's incredibly humbling to be able to help an organization put on an event like this and then to put on one that just means so much to Indiana, and in fact the nation," said Dr. Michele Saysana, IU Health's chief quality and safety officer.
The lab is currently running more than 2,000 tests per day and will process about 28,000 tests before the tournament is over.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.