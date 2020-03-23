LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students who hope to attend IU Southeast this year will not be required to submit standardized test scores.
In light of canceled SAT and ACT administration dates due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the university has waived its standardized test score requirement. The waiver applies to undergraduate applications for summer and fall 2020.
“We understand how quickly everyone’s lives have changed in the last week, and we want to remove this potential barrier that may stand in the way of being admitted to IU Southeast," said Amanda Stonecipher, vice chancellor of enrollment management and student affairs.
Applicants can still submit ACT or SAT scores, but they will will not be a requirement on the application. IU Southeast also takes into consideration a prospective student's cumulative high school GPA.
