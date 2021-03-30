LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University is doing research on what activity is safe after someone receives both doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Indiana is one of 20 universities doing research with about 12,000 college students ages 18 to 26. The goal is to figure out whether someone who is vaccinated can still transmit the virus.
The study will use two groups randomly split up. The first group will be vaccinated immediately, and the second group will get their shots four months later. Participants will questionnaires with an electronic diary app, swab their nose daily to test for infection and give blood samples.
The study will also look at the infection rate of the participants' close contacts. The findings will help make science-based decisions about mask use and social distancing for people who are fully vaccinated.
