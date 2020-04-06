LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville leaders have decided to use thousands of dollars to help the city in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
The city council considered a proposal at its meeting Monday evening to set up a COVID-19 response fund.
Council President Matt Owen's plan would take $500,000 out of the city's rainy day fund to go toward public safety, sanitation and other city services. Owen told WDRB that the proposed plan passed as presented.
The city has already spent extra money on supplies and protective gear to keep the community safe.
The council met electronically to discuss the plan.
