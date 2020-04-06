LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville leaders will soon decide whether or not thousands of dollars will be used to help the city in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
The city council will consider a proposal at its meeting Monday evening to set up a COVID-19 response fund.
Council President Matt Owen has a plan to take $500,000 out of the city's rainy day fund to go toward public safety, sanitation and other city services.
The city has already spent extra money on supplies and protective gear to keep the community safe.
The council will meet electronically at 7 p.m. Monday to discuss the plan.
