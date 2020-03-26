LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized more than 300 pounds of marijuana from their hub in Louisville thanks in part to two four-legged coworkers.
K-9 officers Thibo and Pucky, both 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, were part of the long-term drug investigation at the CBP's Express Consignment Operations hub.
Thirty-seven seizures were made over the course of several weeks for a total of 336 pounds of marijuana, 519 THC vapes, 1.24 pounds of THC wax and 1.3 pounds of THC oil, according to a news release from CBP.
The drugs were given to state and local officials for any further enforcement actions, according to the CBP.
"We maintain strong partnerships with our law enforcement counterparts," said Eugene Matho, the acting area port director for CBP. "We are proud of our canine teams and their handlers for continuing to keep our communities safe. These cooperative operations help us build our intelligence capabilities, identify and mitigate threats, and better effect our mission."
During their careers, the CBP said Thibo and Pucky have sniffed out more than 823 shipments of illegal drugs, which equates to thousands of pounds of dangerous drugs not reaching the streets.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.