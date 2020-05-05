LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Community and Technical College System plans to begin the fall term on Aug. 17 with fully online and in-person classes.
KCTCS said in a news release Tuesday that it face-to-face classes will have a strong online element, so students can transition to remote learning if they need to.
The 16 campuses will offer sessions that last eight, 12 or 16 weeks.
Each college is developing plans to meet social distancing and health requirements and strengthening virtual student support for online and remote classes.
KCTC also said summer classes will begin soon and will be available only online, with some hands-on classes "tentatively scheduled for July at some colleges based on Gov. Andy Beshear's timeline for facility use."
