LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As COVID-19 continues to spread in Kentucky and Indiana, representatives from area Baptist Health hospitals say they're prepared to handle an influx in virus patients coming through their doors.
"We are seeing our highest number of hospitalizations right now," said Deanna Parker, assistant vice president of Emergency Services at Baptist Health Hardin. "We have continued to peak each day, as well."
Parker couldn't give an exact number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Baptist Health Hardin but said the hospital is doing well handling the increase.
"We are prepared for even a continued increase, but definitely capable, ready and willing right now," she said.
Patients range from a mix of age groups, Parker said, and the number of people in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator has slightly increased.
"But nothing to where I’m concerned about us having adequate supplies or beds or anything like that," she said.
Baptist Health Hardin is well stocked on personal protective equipment (PPE), and Parker said the staff has been preparing for handling more patients as winter approaches.
Across the Ohio River in southern Indiana, Baptist Health Floyd is also preparing to care for more patients admitted with COVID-19.
President Michael Schroyer said hospitalizations have increased lately but are still not as high as they were previously.
"Right now, the numbers keep going up and down," he said. "... We have not seen anything as high as what we did a couple months ago when we hit another peak. We’re also seeing less numbers requiring intensive care and less numbers requiring intubation and a ventilator."
Due to privacy concerns, Schroyer said he could not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Similar to Baptist Health Hardin, he said patients being admitted range from a mix of several age groups.
"We’re seeing a little bit of everything right now," he added.
Schroyer said the hospital is doing well in terms of PPE but said staffing "could be better but it could be worse."
Officials from both hospitals urged people to wear masks and follow safety guidelines, especially as flu season and cold weather set in.
"This may be the start of seeing the effects of a cold winter and people staying inside and not observing the recommendations that are out there," Schroyer said.
In Louisville, U of L Health System reported 71 positive COVID-19 patients on Friday. Of those 71 patients, 22 were in the ICU, and 11 were on ventilators. U of L Health also reported an increase in the number of people getting tested at community drive-thru locations.
Statewide, 1,153 Kentuckians were hospitalized with coronavirus on Friday: 299 in ICUs and 158 on ventilators, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear.
