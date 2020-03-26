LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has issued subpoenas to six third-party sellers in the state who allegedly used Amazon to engage in online price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the sellers allegedly inflated the price of essential emergency and medical supplies — including hand sanitizer and N95 respirator masks — by as much as 1,951% when marketing to consumers, according to a news release from Cameron's office.
"Kentuckians who purchase essential medical and emergency supplies should feel confident that they are not being taken advantage of because of the health crisis," Cameron said in a statement.
Cameron worked with Amazon officials to identify Kentucky's top price gougers. More than half of those sellers were served with cease-and-desist-orders, according to Cameron's office.
"The egregious actions of these third-party sellers will not be tolerated in Kentucky, and the subpoenas we issued should serve as a warning to anyone who tries to illegally profit from COVID-19," Cameron said in a statement. "I am grateful to Amazon for working with us to stop these predatory practices by third-party sellers."
Cameron recently joined authorities from Kentucky and Tennessee to seize truckloads of masks, hand sanitizers and other supplies from two brothers from Tennessee who were planning to re-sell the merchandise they bought at small convenience stores around the Kentucky-Tennessee border at inflated prices.
Report suspected price gouging to the Cameron's office at ag.ky.gov/pricegouging or by calling 1-888-432-9257.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky, Tennessee authorities seize 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in alleged price gouging scheme
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.