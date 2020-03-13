KENTUCKY
Archdiocese of Louisville: Louisville's Catholic schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3.
Bellarmine University is halting in-person classes and all activities from Thursday through March 18, when online courses will start. The university expects students will return to classroom instruction on April 1, although a school statement warned that could change “based on the latest health guidance.”
Berea College has canceled the spring semester and is forcing students to move out of residence halls.
Boone County Schools: From March 16 to April 20, instruction will be delivered at home. If the state of emergency is lifted before April 20, the district may resume classes.
Boyle County Schools: Are closed March 16 to April 10.
Bullitt County Public Schools is suspending all face-to-face classes and activities beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, through Friday, March 27, 2020. This includes all extra-curricular activities as well as the YMCA program. Details can be found online.
Campbellsville University is suspending face-to-face instruction beginning March 16 and will move classes to online delivery that day until March 27. Residential students can continue their studies from home or in the residence halls.
Christian Academy School System: will be closed from Monday, March 16, through April 5 (which includes the week of spring break). School will resume on April 6.
Danville Independent Schools: Starting Friday, March 13, school will not be in session, and non-traditional instruction will begin Monday and last through April 13.
Eastern Kentucky University: Beginning March 23, after spring break, all classes will be delivered remotely until at least April 3. Residence halls will temporarily close, and students should not return to campus immediately following spring break.
Elizabethtown Independent Schools: Starting March 16, schools will be closed through spring break, which ends April 3. Non-traditional instruction will take place during the two-week closure.
Gallatin County Schools: Closed through April 10.
Hardin County Schools: The district will be closed from March 16 through April 3, the end of the district's spring break. "We will make an announcement Friday about how our non-traditional instructional program will work," a district spokesperson said.
Henry County Public Schools (Kentucky) Starting March 16, schools will be closed through spring break, which ends April 10. Non-traditional instruction will take place during the three-week school closure.
Jefferson Community and Technical College: On spring break from March 16 to 20 and will move all instruction online after spring break. All classes will be provided by virtual instruction, and on-campus activities will be limited. In the critically important interest of public health, students should not return to campus until notified to do so. Student services will be available by phone and email. Bluegrass Community and Technical College will move to online classes March 22 to April 4, and Gateway Community and Technical College will move to online classes within a few days. If Gov. Andy Beshear shuts down public schools, the remaining 14 colleges will immediately move to online instruction.
Jefferson County Public Schools: will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3. The last day of school will be June 11, unless state legislators decide to forgive lost instructional days.
Kentucky Country Day School: Face-to-face instruction will be suspended beginning Monday, March 16, through April 5, which is the end of spring break. Classes will resume on campus Monday, April 6.
Kentucky State University: All essential personnel should report to work Monday, March 16 at 8 a.m., unless they have a reasonable suspicion that they have been compromised. There will be no instruction from March 16 to March 22. Instruction will resume March 23 via a modified format such as Zoom until April 3.
Larue County Schools: will not be in session March 16 to 27 but will provide non-traditional instruction through electronic means and paper packets. Classes will resume March 30.
Lincoln County Schools: closed from March 13 up to April 10.
Louisville Collegiate School: The campus will be closed and all activities and athletics canceled at least through spring break, which ends Monday, April 6.
Northern Kentucky University is extending spring break through March 21 and will shift to online instruction starting March 23.
Oldham County Schools: Schools will be closed until April 6.
Simmons College: Face-to-face classes are temporarily suspended from March 16 to March 20. The temporary suspension will give the college time to transition to alternative course delivery, which may vary from teacher to teacher.
Southern Baptist Theological Seminary: No on-campus classes on March 12 or March 13. Starting March 16, all course instruction for the rest of the spring semester will be delivered online.
Spalding University: On spring break from March 14-22. Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, Spalding University will move all face-to-face classes online.
Sullivan University: During finals week, March 16-20, courses that meet in a classroom on campus will be shortened to only the amount of time necessary to complete and submit the final or complete the final assessment. Online courses will follow the normal final protocol.
University of Kentucky will conduct classes as normal the remainder of this week before the university's spring break the week of March 16. Classes will be held online or through "other alternatives" from March 23 through April 3. All university-sponsored, international travel is suspended "indefinitely."
University of Louisville will extend spring break through March 17 and conduct classes only remotely from March 18 through April 5. U of L also is suspending international travel and “non-essential” travel in the U.S. While on-campus events will continue, they’ll be reviewed.
Western Kentucky University is extending spring break through March 22. Starting March 23, classes and coursework at will be held electronically at least through April 5.
INDIANA
Christian Academy School System: is on spring break until March 16. Will be closed through April 5. School will resume on April 6.
Clarksville Community Schools will transition to eLearning through March 20. Spring break will continue March 23 through March 27 as planned.
Indiana University will suspend all classroom teaching at all IU campuses for two weeks after spring break, which is from March 15-22.
Ivy Tech Community College is on spring break through March 15. Beginning March 23 all classes will be held virtually or through other alternate delivery through April 5. All international travel and out of state-travel is suspended. Trips that were already approved have been canceled.
Purdue University will be on spring break from March 16-21, and is instructing faculty and staff to move their courses online before March 23. University officials said the campus should be ready to keep classes online "as long as in-person instruction seems inadvisable (potentially through the end of the semester)."