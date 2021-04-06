LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky was awarded more than $40 million by the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention to expand its COVID-19 vaccine programs.
Kentucky received $40,369,236 as part of the CDC's $3 billion granted to 643 jurisdictions to strengthen vaccine distribution, access and administration efforts according to a news release.
"We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations," CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said. "This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance and uptake."
The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Focused on health equity and expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines, 75% of the funding is required to be used on specific programs and initiatives based around vaccine access among racial and ethnic minority communities.
Funding could be used for door-to-door outreach to help people sign up for COVID-19 appointments, along with hiring community health care workers who can provide information to bilingual communities.
Related Stories:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky and Indiana
- Louisville hits grim milestone with 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19
- 'You're not invincible' | Kentucky doctors encouraging those 16 and up to get vaccinated
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.