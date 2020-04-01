LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One Kentucky college student is making free face masks for people who are deaf or hard of hearing during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Ashley Lawrence, 21, is making the masks with a piece of clear plastic in the middle, which allows you to see the mouth of the person wearing it. Lawrence, who's from Woodford County, said getting to see the mouth as it moves is a key aspect of communication for people who use American Sign Language (ASL).
"People who are profoundly deaf who use ASL as their primary mode of communication — ASL is very big on facial expressions, and it is part of the grammar," she said. "I don't know if you have seen Virginia Moore on Andy Beshear's things at 5 p.m., but she's very emotive, and if half of that is gone because you're wearing a mask, then half of what you're saying is being missed."
Lawrence is also making masks that would be easier for someone with hearing aids or implants to wear. The 21-year-old also said she is already getting orders from at least six states.
