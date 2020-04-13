LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Community and Technical College system is getting a multimillion-dollar boost to help its students who may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is giving KCTCS $34 million. Congress passed the act last week.
All 16 KCTCS schools, including Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) in Louisville, will get a portion of the funds ranging from $800,000 to $5 million.
Students can use the money for course materials, technology, housing, food and health care costs.
Students can expect to receive more information this week about how they can get the funding.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.