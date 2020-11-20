LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Courts in Kentucky are postponing jury trials until least February 2021 after a spike in COVID-19 cases statewide.
The Kentucky Supreme Court on Friday issued new mandates to limit court operations in all 120 Kentucky counties, according to a news release. In an email to court personnel, Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. said that it is imperative to restrict court activities now to protect the public and court staff from exposure.
"As I’ve said many times over the last few months, one of our guiding truths has been the involuntary nature of most court proceedings," Minton said in a statement. "People can choose whether to eat at a restaurant or go shopping, but in most instances they don’t get to choose whether they go to court. We have a responsibility to do all we can to keep people from being exposed to a potentially fatal virus."
The mandate extends COVID-19 restrictions until Feb. 1, 2021. The restrictions include:
- Limiting entrance to judicial facilities
- Requiring remote hearings in most proceedings
- Postponing all jury trials until Feb. 1, 2021
- Requiring grand juries to either be conducted remotely or suspended
- Postponing all show cause dockets until Feb. 1, 2021
- Requiring judicial sales to be conducted either remotely or outside and in accordance with CDC guidelines
Minton also thanked those working in the court system as it faces a difficult winter.
"The good news is that a vaccine is on the horizon and we’re starting to see a path out of this deep crisis," he said. "In the meantime, we must continue to ensure justice for the commonwealth while protecting the health of our employees and the public."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.