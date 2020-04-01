LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Fewer Kentucky families will have to worry about how they will be able to afford their next meal during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is relaxing income requirements for food banks through April. With the new guidelines, families of four with with gross annual incomes below 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible to receive food through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).
“This is an extremely tough time for many Kentuckians who have lost their jobs or had their income slashed because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said in a news release. “Our citizens have enough to worry about than where their next meal will come from."
A family of four typically needs to have a gross annual income that's below 130% of the federal poverty level to be eligible.
The KDA said it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak's financial impact "and consider whether to request an extension when the new guidelines expire," according to a news release.
