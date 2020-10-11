LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he and his family are quarantining after they were potentially exposed to COVID-19.
In a video statement Sunday, the governor said a member of his security detail who drove the first family on Saturday afternoon received notice that they had tested positive for the virus later that night.
Beshear said he and his family were all wearing masks during the potential exposure and did not come into contact with anyone else afterwards. He said they have since tested negative and "feel great." Still, he said they will quarantine per guidelines from the Kentucky Department of Public Health (DPH).
"We want to make sure we're setting the example and that we're also keeping other people around us safe," Beshear said in the video.
The DPH and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend quarantine if an individual is within 6 feet of a person who has contracted COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes.
The governor said he will do his pandemic updates virtually for the next week.
This story will be updated.
