Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus outbreak in the commonwealth on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced three deaths related to the novel coronavirus and 92 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday during his daily briefing on the pandemic

Kentucky is now up to 40 virus-related deaths, and at least 917 confirmed positive cases. 

Beshear said a 56-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 52-year-old woman from Bullitt County and an 81-year-old man from Boone County have died from COVID-19. He did not mention the three virus-related deaths in Jefferson County that Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer reported in a series of tweets Saturday. 

A little more than 130 of the 917 patients with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, Beshear said, and 76 are currently hospitalized. As of Saturday evening, there have been 16,663 COVID-19 tests reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, according to its COVID-19 resources website

This story may be updated. 

