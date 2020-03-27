LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is helping people feed their pets during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
KHS is starting a COVID-19 pet food bank that will give out free dog and cat food to people who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
The food bank will operate from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, at KHS' Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center, located at 241 Steedly Drive, in Louisville, according to KHS' official website. Distribution will take place Monday through Friday, alphabetically by last name, KHS said:
- A-E: Monday
- F-J: Tuesday
- K-O: Wednesday
- P-T: Thursday
- U-Z: Friday
All the food was donated by local organizations and residents.
"We want to ensure that the dogs and cats in the homes receive the food they need, so they can stay healthy and happy in their homes with their families to help everyone get through this," said Karen Koenig, KHS' vice president of animal welfare.
People are asked to stay in their cars when they arrive at the food bank for curbside assistance.
The food bank will last as long as the supplies do, KHS said. Donations — "especially cat food," KHS said — will be accepted through Amazon or from local pet supply stores and can be delivered to 241 Steedly Dr., Louisville KY 40222.
