LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It is unclear when the first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Kentuckiana, but state leaders in Kentucky and Indiana have release their initial plans for administering vaccinations to residents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it's possible "one or more" coronavirus vaccines could become available before the end of 2020. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug to treat the virus: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalized patients through an IV.
Both Kentucky and Indiana's draft plans approach distribution in phases, outlining potential target groups who may be given priority in receiving a vaccine.
The states' plans have to be submitted to federal health officials for review and could change before they are finalized.
Here's how distribution breaks down for both states under the draft plans.
Statewide vaccine distribution could take 'a year or more,' Kentucky health officials say
The Kentucky Department for Public Health filed a 48-page draft plan that outlines how the state plans to get the vaccine to certain health care workers, first responders and those most at risk first.
"Supplies of the vaccine will be limited, at first. This is the reason for a phased distribution approach," State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said in an Oct. 16 news release.
Following a framework for COVID-19 vaccine distribution created by a committee of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, Kentucky's draft plan outlines four phases in which the vaccine could be distributed.
Under Phase 1, health care workers and those at long-term care facilities would get the vaccine first. The first phase would also include firefighters, law enforcement officers and people working and living in correctional facilities.
According to the draft plan, Phase 2 of distribution would target school teachers and faculty as well as public transportation, utilities and grocery store workers.
Adults ages 60 and older and adults and children who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 would be included in Phase 3 of distribution.
By Phase 4 of the draft plan, the vaccine would be distributed to everyone not included in the first three phases.
Indiana's 3-phase plan will allocate 'limited' initial supply to those most at risk
The draft plan proposed by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) outlines a three-phased approach to distribution.
Like Kentucky, the Hoosier State will target health care workers, both paid and unpaid, and people with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of COVID-19 complications — including those ages 65 and older — when the first round of vaccines arrives.
According to the CDC, conditions presenting the highest risk of coronavirus complications include: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.
"Due to changing vaccine supply levels at various points during the COVID-19 Vaccination Program, planning needs to be flexible but as specific as possible to accommodate a variety of scenarios," the draft plan says. "A key point to consider is that vaccine supply will be limited at the beginning of the program, so the allocation of doses must focus on vaccination providers and settings for vaccination of limited critical populations as well as outreach to these populations."
As the vaccine becomes more widely available, Phase 2 of distribution will target those living and working in correctional facilities, group homes or shelters and and other essential workers, such as first responders, teachers, food service workers and more, according to the draft plan.
The final phase of the plan will make vaccinations available to the general public.
