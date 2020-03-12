LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky lawmakers have postponed the state's General Assembly until March 17 "in light of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19," according to a statement from legislative leaders.
The Kentucky Senate and House of Representatives will not convene Friday or Monday, as originally scheduled.
“The General Assembly continues to support the efforts of Governor Beshear and Kentucky’s public health community to contain and mitigate the COVID-19 virus," lawmakers said in the statement. " ... This will not affect the number of legislative days left in this session. However, it will provide an opportunity to evaluate safety procedures as we move through the remainder of session.
"We anticipate resuming normal legislative business on Tuesday, March 17."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.