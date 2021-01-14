LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky will have regional drive-thru vaccination centers online Feb. 1 through a partnership with Kroger, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
The governor said the centers will be able to provide doses to anyone in Phase 1C or above in the state's vaccination plan. That includes anyone ages 60 or older, anyone ages 16 or older with high-risk preexisting health conditions and all essential workers as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
Beshear said the locations of the centers will be announced Jan. 28, when appointments will begin to be accepted. The governor applauded Kroger for helping the state increase its COVID-19 testing capacity with a partnership during the early stages of the pandemic and said this "very exciting" new partnership should go a long way in the vaccination effort.
Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray, who will be the project manager of the partnership, said the Kroger sites' vaccination capacities will depend on how many doses the state receives from the federal government.
"This is going to take some time," Gray said. "We continue to ask for your patience."
Beshear on Thursday also said Kentucky's K-12 educators who agreed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should receive their first dose by the end of the first week of February. That would allow educators to receive their second dose of the vaccine within the first few weeks of March.
"This is gonna mean, with the second dose just a month after, that our educators are going to have real and significant defense against this virus for their own health," Beshear said.
As of Thursday, Kentucky had administered 172,537 doses of the coronavirus vaccine since supplies began arriving in mid-December, according to the state's official dashboard. The state's initial stockpile of shots has been doled out to health care professionals and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
Kentucky surpasses 3,000 total COVID-19 deaths; Beshear reports 4,084 new cases
With 51 new deaths in which the coronavirus was a contributing factor reported Thursday, Beshear said the state surpassed 3,000 total deaths since its first case was reported in March 2020.
Thursday marked six weeks since weeks Kentucky surpassed 2,000 deaths related to COVID-19. It took six months for the state to reach 1,000 total deaths from the virus.
"We reached 3,000 far too quickly," the governor said. "Please think about the families, think about the toll that this has taken. Please, let's do what it takes to defeat this virus.
"... Losing over 3,000 people, I mean, we're at war. We are absolutely at war," he added. "We are suffering more casualties than most wars we've ever fought in. Let's treat it like it."
Thursday's single-day death toll is the third-highest since the pandemic began. The record stands at 54 deaths in a single day — Thursday, Dec. 17. Among the victims Thursday were two women, ages 76 and 80, and two men, ages 63 and 77, from Jefferson County, Beshear said.
According to data from Kentucky Public Health, more than half of the 3,042 Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19 were age 70 or older.
Beshear also reported 4,084 new cases, 642 of which were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health. As of Thursday, data show 119 of the state's 120 counties were experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus.
The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, rose slightly from 12.29% on Wednesday to 12.34% on Thursday. The rate had been trending downward since reaching 12.45% on Sunday, Jan. 10 — the highest it has been since May.
As of Thursday, 1,661 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, the governor said, while 409 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 196 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 317,345 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 39,998 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
