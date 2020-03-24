LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has received $1.6 million to help combat the coronavirus across the commonwealth, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will be dedicated to community health centers, according to a news release. The new funding will be used for coronavirus testing, to purchase additional medical supplies and to "help increase telehealth services."
“In response to the coronavirus, I was proud to lead bipartisan efforts as Senate Majority Leader to deliver urgent funding for community health centers nationwide, including $1.6 million to Kentucky,” McConnell said. "Community health centers are an essential resource for quality, primary care in many rural areas of Kentucky."
The funding is a result of Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that Congress passed earlier this month.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.