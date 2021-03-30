LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials on Tuesday confirmed 751 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to a release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
To date, at least 6,065 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.
The positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, stood at 2.9% on Tuesday, Beshear said. The rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, the World Health Organization says. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.
“We are on a positive trajectory — we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline — but we need to keep working hard and not give up,” Beshear said in the release. "We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available."
Data show 378 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 91 being treated for the virus in intensive care units. Thirty-seven residents were on ventilators.
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 1,331,892 Kentuckians had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday. For COVID-19 vaccine information and locations in Kentucky, click here. For additional information about getting signed up to get vaccinated, click here or here.
The state is still providing free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccination appointments. Click here for a list of participating transportation agencies, or call Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 855-598-2246.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 323,473 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 49,490 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
