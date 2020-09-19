LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials confirmed 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Saturday marks only the second time Kentucky has reported more than 1,000 new cases of the virus in a single day since March. Of the new cases, Beshear said 145 were in children ages 18 and younger, with the youngest being 5 months old.
"Today's report shows that when we let our guard down, this virus truly spreads," Beshear said in the news release. "This is everywhere and we must keep our guard up. The only positive news in today's report is our positivity rate is still under 4% at 3.82%.
According to a report from Kentucky Public Health, 496 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with coronavirus, and 114 patients are being treated for the virus in intensive care units.
"Remember, high number of cases lead to a higher number of deaths several weeks down the line," the governor said.
Beshear on Saturday reported seven additional deaths in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor, bringing the state's virus-related death toll to 1,108.
The victims included a 71-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 66-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 89-year-old woman from Boyd County, an 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County, a 78-year-old woman from Warren County and a 76-year-old woman from Martin County.
Of Kentucky's at least 61,106 coronavirus cases, at least 11,237 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
Indiana
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,104 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and nine additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to a news release.
With Saturday's report, Indiana has reported at least 110,759 cases of the virus and 3,278 deaths in which it was a contributing factor since March.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has reported 2,101 total cases, and Floyd County has reported 1,300 total cases.
