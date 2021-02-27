LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Saturday confirmed 1,025 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 25 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Of the new cases, 149 were reported in Jefferson County, data show.
The state did not provide the ages, genders or home counties of the 25 new COVID-19 victims reported Saturday. More than half of the 4,625 Kentuckians who have died from the coronavirus were age 70 or older, according to data from Kentucky Public Health.
On Saturday, Gov. Beshear reported 1,025 new #COVID19 cases in the commonwealth and a positivity rate below 6%. For more on today's report visit https://t.co/pHPivZd95h. pic.twitter.com/mm2kKnZMpZ— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 27, 2021
The positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, remained under 6% for the fourth day in a row, at 5.56%.
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 671,304 Kentuckians as of Saturday had received the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization.
As of Saturday, 765 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health officials, while 209 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 80 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 403,947 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 47,525 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.